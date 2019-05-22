Verasity (VRA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Verasity has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $32,686.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. During the last week, Verasity has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014941 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003873 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003154 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000163 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,415,290,348 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

