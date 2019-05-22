Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 9,176 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,176 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy comprises about 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $28,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 578,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,821,000 after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 877,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,236,000 after purchasing an additional 35,615 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wolfe Research set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $58.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,917. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $41.99 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $500,114.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,640.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $4,134,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

