Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 13,470 Shares of Kroger Co (KR)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Kroger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 147,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Kroger by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Kroger by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.18 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.47.

In related news, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $1,961,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $281,960.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 351,095 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,783.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,175 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.15. 90,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,922,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.64. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $32.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 13,470 Shares of Kroger Co (KR)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/vaughan-david-investments-llc-il-acquires-13470-shares-of-kroger-co-kr.html.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.