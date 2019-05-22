Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) is Fiduciary Group LLC’s Largest Position

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 611,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 9.1% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $48,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,621,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353,931 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,136,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,545 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,849,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,873,000 after acquiring an additional 116,262 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,453,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,759,000 after acquiring an additional 988,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,355,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,105,000 after acquiring an additional 73,955 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $79.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1566 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

