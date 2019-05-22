Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,851,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.41. 18,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,368. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $129.51 and a 12-month high of $167.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/vanguard-mid-cap-etf-vo-shares-bought-by-manchester-capital-management-llc.html.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.