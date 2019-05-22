Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $119.78

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.78 and last traded at $119.15, with a volume of 36389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.15.

EDV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.55 target price on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a report on Sunday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,927,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 368.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,357,000 after buying an additional 160,768 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 221,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,364,000 after buying an additional 118,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,618,000 after buying an additional 104,012 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2,168.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after buying an additional 95,724 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

