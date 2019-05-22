ValuEngine Downgrades Amphenol (APH) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Amphenol from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.29.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $91.27 on Friday. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 430,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $42,767,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,892,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 886,505 shares of company stock valued at $88,065,603. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 4,535.7% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 11.0% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.