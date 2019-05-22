USD Coin (USDC) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013105 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, CPDAX, Poloniex and Crex24. USD Coin has a market cap of $359.83 million and approximately $130.19 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.81 or 0.03193229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00090927 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00028582 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010109 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USDC is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 360,254,492 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,622,478 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, LATOKEN, Hotbit, CPDAX, SouthXchange, Coinsuper, Poloniex, Crex24, Korbit, OKEx, Coinbase Pro, Kucoin and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

