USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $173.46 Million

Equities analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will post $173.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.60 million and the lowest is $172.50 million. USA Compression Partners reported sales of $166.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year sales of $699.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $695.00 million to $711.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $738.43 million, with estimates ranging from $714.00 million to $775.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for USA Compression Partners.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

USAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on USA Compression Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of USAC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.74. 82,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,649. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $18.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 72,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 32,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Compression Partners (USAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.