Unobtanium (UNO) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,121.00

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for $139.92 or 0.01815676 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $28.04 million and approximately $2,121.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,729.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.25 or 0.05077032 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009548 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 200,421 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

