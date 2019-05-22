Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

UFPI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

Shares of UFPI opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.84. Universal Forest Products has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Forest Products news, insider Patrick M. Webster sold 2,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $101,741.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,438,100.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 10,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $381,487.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,901.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,068 in the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Ameritas Investment Corp purchased a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.