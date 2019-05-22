Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
UFPI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.
Shares of UFPI opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.84. Universal Forest Products has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.44.
In other Universal Forest Products news, insider Patrick M. Webster sold 2,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $101,741.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,438,100.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 10,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $381,487.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,901.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,068 in the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Ameritas Investment Corp purchased a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Forest Products
Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
