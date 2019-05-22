United Community Banks (UCBI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on United Community Banks to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.35. 2,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.25.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Community Banks news, EVP Bradley J. Miller sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $251,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 39,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

