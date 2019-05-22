Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $384.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ulta Beauty, which has surpassed the industry in the past three months delivered solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 results, driven by strong holiday season. Strength in the retail business, solid store-expansion efforts, adoption of revenue standard and market share gains aided performance. Robust performance of mass cosmetics, boutique, skincare and fragrance remained tailwinds. Management also issued an encouraging outlook for fiscal 2019. However, the company is battling higher expenses that are hurting margins. It expects modest deleverage in operating margin in first-half fiscal 2019. Moreover, SG&A expenses are projected to deleverage due to higher store labor costs and spending in growth initiatives. Higher costs of investments toward digital channels, salon services, infrastructure, personalization efforts and initiatives to enhance customer experience are also likely to increase corporate overheads.”

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $311.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.29.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $353.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $224.43 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.83, for a total value of $3,528,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,622,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Kimbell sold 15,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $5,153,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,250 shares of company stock valued at $143,394,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 14,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $214,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,932,000 after buying an additional 300,904 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $39,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.