ugChain (UGC) Price Down 10.5% This Week

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 22nd. ugChain has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $151,496.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ugChain token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ugChain has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ugChain Token Profile

UGC is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ugChain’s official website is www.ugchain.com . The official message board for ugChain is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial . ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ugChain

ugChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ugChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ugChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

