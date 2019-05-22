UBS Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Daimler (DDAIF)

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Daimler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of Daimler stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.10. The company had a trading volume of 97,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,227. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $45.08 billion for the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Daimler will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

