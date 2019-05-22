UBS Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Daimler (DDAIF)

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Daimler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.
Shares of Daimler stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.10. The company had a trading volume of 97,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,227. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
