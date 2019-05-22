UBS Group Downgrades CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (CRARY) to Neutral

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRARY. Zacks Investment Research lowered CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $6.28 on Monday. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

