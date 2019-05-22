U and I Group (UAI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

U and I Group (LON:UAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U and I Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get U and I Group alerts:

Shares of UAI opened at GBX 172 ($2.25) on Wednesday. U and I Group has a one year low of GBX 174.40 ($2.28) and a one year high of GBX 253 ($3.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.11. The stock has a market cap of $214.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43.

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for U and I Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U and I Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.