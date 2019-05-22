Twitter Inc (TWTR) Insider Michael Montano Sells 1,250 Shares

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $46,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 5th, Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $43,362.50.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $39,050.00.
NYSE:TWTR traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $38.58. 20,674,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,777,842. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 70.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $47.79.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Twitter by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Twitter by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 994 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Group raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.72.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
