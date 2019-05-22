Twitter Inc (TWTR) Insider Michael Montano Sells 1,250 Shares

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $46,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $43,362.50.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $39,050.00.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $38.58. 20,674,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,777,842. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 70.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The social networking company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.16 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.20% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Twitter by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Twitter by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 994 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Group raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.72.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

