Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 1,700 Shares of SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in SYSCO by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SYSCO by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $46,874,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.67. 11,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,883. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.78 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

