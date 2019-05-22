Trellis Advisors LLC Acquires 338 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 0.3% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,371.4% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.36. 25,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,608,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,857.97%. Boeing’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $436.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.01.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

