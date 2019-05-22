Travala.com (AVA) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Travala.com token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $45,225.00 worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00399149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.65 or 0.01303560 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00150023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00017468 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004594 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,545 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

