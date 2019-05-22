Translate Bio (TBIO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.58. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Translate Bio will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter worth $63,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 186.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 413.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.