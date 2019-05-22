Torchmark Co. (TMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) to report $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Torchmark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.64. Torchmark reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Torchmark will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Torchmark.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. Torchmark had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Torchmark stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Torchmark has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

In other news, insider Bill Leavell sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $3,320,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.05, for a total value of $1,044,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,510 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,632 shares of company stock worth $22,570,023 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMK. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 15.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 752,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,251,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Torchmark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,664,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,097,870,000 after acquiring an additional 210,422 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Torchmark by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Torchmark during the fourth quarter worth about $1,703,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Torchmark by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 43,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

