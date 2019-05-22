Todd Asset Management LLC Has $12.49 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (UBS)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 442,695 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $12,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 160,907,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,992,039,000 after buying an additional 2,785,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in UBS Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 99,498,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,773,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,827,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,482,000 after purchasing an additional 773,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in UBS Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,596,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 25,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,562. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. FIG Partners cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

