ThyssenKrupp (TKA) PT Set at €20.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €20.00 ($23.26) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 57.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.64 ($22.84).

FRA:TKA opened at €12.70 ($14.76) on Monday. ThyssenKrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

