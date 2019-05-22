The Western Union Company (WU) Stake Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,214 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,744,000 after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the third quarter worth $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 181,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WU. Northcoast Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of WU traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.52. 1,226,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,847,750. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 216.66% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

