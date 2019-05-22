Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Position in First Bancorp (FBP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,503 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBP traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.38. 5,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $162.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

FBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

