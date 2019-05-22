Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 2,949 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (ADC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 132.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after buying an additional 245,029 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 481,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 96.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 83,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,391,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,161,000 after buying an additional 61,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

In related news, Director Farris G. Kalil sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total value of $48,712.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,772.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 6,801 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $450,158.19. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,640,964.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.15. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $42.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/texas-permanent-school-fund-acquires-2949-shares-of-agree-realty-co-adc.html.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.