Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 32,716 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 589,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 32,716 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $39,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,454 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,226 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $63.17. 1,483,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,772,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on COP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

