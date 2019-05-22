Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $665,000 in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $158.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $149.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.57.

NYSE VAC traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $95.48. 1,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,937. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $126.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.24). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

In other news, SVP Laurie A. Sullivan sold 2,857 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total transaction of $273,900.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

