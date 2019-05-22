TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 968,356 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 14,177 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $44,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,766,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1,550.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,295,821 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $232,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,016 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,514,955 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $592,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,125 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 4,230.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,445,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,868,184 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $914,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.45. 273,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,423,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.83. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

APC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Guggenheim set a $69.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.19.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

