Tate & Lyle (TATYY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $40.84 on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

