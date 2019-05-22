Tata Motors (TTM) Shares Gap Down to $12.81

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.80, but opened at $12.81. Tata Motors shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 632498 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tata Motors by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tata Motors by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 30,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Tata Motors by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 30,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tata Motors by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 58,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

