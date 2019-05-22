Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 112.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 89,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter worth $547,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Shares of SKT stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $123.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.80 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup set a $23.00 price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 20,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $374,580.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $55,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,604 shares of company stock valued at $449,211. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/tanger-factory-outlet-centers-inc-skt-shares-bought-by-mid-atlantic-financial-management-inc-adv.html.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.