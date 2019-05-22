Talanx AG (TLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €37.72 ($43.86).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLX shares. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($45.93) price objective on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

TLX remained flat at $€36.30 ($42.21) on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 64,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94. Talanx has a fifty-two week low of €28.64 ($33.30) and a fifty-two week high of €37.20 ($43.26). The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74.

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

