T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for T2 Biosystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). T2 Biosystems posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover T2 Biosystems.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 535.26% and a negative return on equity of 325.79%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TTOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 price objective on T2 Biosystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. T2 Biosystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Shares of TTOO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,151. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $111.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 322,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 66,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 40,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,621,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 128,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathlight Investors LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

