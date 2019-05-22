Systematic Financial Management LP Takes $172,000 Position in Avista Corp (AVA)

Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Avista by 1,179.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

AVA traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,546. Avista Corp has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.31). Avista had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $377.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.46%.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $115,115.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,173.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $54,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,828.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,125 shares of company stock worth $1,227,584 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

