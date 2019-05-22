Super League Gaming (SLGG) Director Jeff Patrick Gehl Purchases 10,000 Shares

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Director Jeff Patrick Gehl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $75,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SLGG stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 58,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,784. Super League Gaming has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Super League Gaming will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Super League Gaming in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Super League Gaming in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

