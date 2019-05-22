SunTrust Banks Lowers Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Price Target to $74.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VNO. Zacks Investment Research cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price objective on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

VNO stock opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $59.48 and a fifty-two week high of $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $534.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.32 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 28.76%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 420.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

