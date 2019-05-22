Sunrun Inc (RUN) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,615,486.88 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 103,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,486.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Friday, May 17th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 146,708 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,315,052.24.

On Friday, March 1st, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 334,163 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $5,319,874.96.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 766,201 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $12,458,428.26.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RUN. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Sunrun by 500.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Sunrun by 363.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1,008.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Sunrun by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sunrun Inc (RUN) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,615,486.88 in Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/sunrun-inc-run-major-shareholder-purchases-1615486-88-in-stock.html.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.