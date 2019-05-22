Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,304,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,245 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $109,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,893.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $27.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.92.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.27. 1,206,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,680,922. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 867,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,409,375.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $3,077,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 712,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,859,075.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 711,664 shares of company stock valued at $18,409,149. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc-increases-stake-in-advanced-micro-devices-inc-amd.html.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.