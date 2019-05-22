Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Increases Position in First Republic Bank (FRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Republic Bank by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.98 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.54.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,706. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $79.42 and a one year high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 23.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.80%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

