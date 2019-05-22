SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (SOMMY)

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOMMY opened at $22.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.41. SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $31.13.

About SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related, chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and methyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.