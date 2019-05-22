Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Sells 447 Shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $405,149,000. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7,363.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,728,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 2,692,196 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,071,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,461,000 after buying an additional 1,251,940 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $89,375,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,321,000 after buying an additional 633,447 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMO traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $77.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $62.79 and a fifty-two week high of $84.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 42.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

