Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,127 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,734,020,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,733,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,284,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,615 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,335,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,530 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,770,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,348,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.85.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.07. 11,691,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,473,677. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $129.77 and a 12-month high of $211.70. The firm has a market cap of $434.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

