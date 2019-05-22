Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 29,942 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 35,193.8% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $21.24. 285,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,862. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $106.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 46.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 5,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $118,710.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 35,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $721,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

