Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $69,000 Stake in CSX Co. (CSX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,694 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in CSX by 10.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in CSX by 3.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in CSX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 31,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in CSX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.83. The company had a trading volume of 78,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $58.47 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other CSX news, VP Angela C. Williams sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $756,578.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,997.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CSX. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on CSX from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

