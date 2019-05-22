STRAKS Trading 29.9% Lower Over Last Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. STRAKS has a total market cap of $149,704.00 and $202.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,647.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.76 or 0.03194543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.64 or 0.05119387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.01149600 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.01095721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00091495 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.08 or 0.00918473 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00313561 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00021546 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,365,129 coins and its circulating supply is 23,537,267 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

