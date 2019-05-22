Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SBA Communications (SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,597 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,048% compared to the typical volume of 214 put options.

In related news, Director Brian C. Carr sold 700 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,590 shares in the company, valued at $534,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 30,241 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.71, for a total transaction of $5,525,333.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,372.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,916 shares of company stock valued at $47,405,473. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.56.

SBAC stock opened at $205.50 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $146.13 and a 1-year high of $214.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($1.66). SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $493.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

