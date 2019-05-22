Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 567 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 4,198.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,598 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,217,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,885,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,368 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 437.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 599,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 487,621 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $11,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Discovery Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

DISCA traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 86,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,955. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 16,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $474,919.11. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

